MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says a toddler who wandered away from her parents drowned on Horseshoe Lake in east Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said the parents were doing yard work in the 1800 block of Horseshoe Circle as their 2-year-old daughter played in the yard, but they lost sight of the child.

They said the parents and neighbors began looking for the little girl and found her floating in the lake close to the water’s edge. Emergency crews were called at 12:30 p.m.

The two-year-old was administered CPR and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but did not survive.

The sheriff did not say whether the parents faced any charges.