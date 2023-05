MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 2-year-old was critically injured following a shooting in Raleigh Saturday night.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to the shooting in the 3900 block of Deer Creek Road at 10:25 p.m.

Police say the child arrived at St. Francis Hospital before being transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No further information has been released at this time.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.