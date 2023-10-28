MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two-year-old child is recovering at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the face with an unsecured handgun, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO detectives are investigating the incident which took place in the 2000 block of Garnet Road in north Shelby County at 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Upon the arrival of deputies, the child was reportedly alert and breathing, but transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition by the Shelby County Fire Department.

Reports say he is now in non-critical condition.

The investigation in ongoing.