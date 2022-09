MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening.

Police say officers responded to a shooting at a home on Willie Mitchell Boulevard at around 6 p.m.

Memphis Police say two women went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.