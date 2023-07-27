MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two women were found dead in a Parkway Village home Thursday night.

Police say officers went to perform a welfare check at a home on Knightway Road near Almo Avenue at around 8:36 p.m.

According to police, officers found two injured women in the home. Both women were pronounced dead on the scene.

Photos courtesy of Ashley Paul, WREG

Memphis Police have not said what caused the women’s fatal injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.