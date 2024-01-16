MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Forensic Center is investigating two suspected weather-related deaths in Shelby County, the Shelby County Health Department announced Tuesday.

No further information will be released until the cause of death has been confirmed in both cases.

This comes after the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed one death in the county on Monday.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Memphis Mayor Paul Young declared a state of emergency on Monday after a wind chill advisory for sub-zero wind chills began Sunday evening and four to six inches of snow accumulated in the county.

In Mississippi, DeSoto County also issued a state of emergency on Tuesday in response to the inclement weather.

According to the Shelby County Health Department, the City of Memphis and Shelby County Government are collaborating and coordinating resources to provide services to protect vulnerable populations from the dangerously low temperatures.

The health department is encouraging residents to seek safe shelter and make sure elderly, sick, and unhoused neighbors are safe from the sub-freezing temperatures.

The Hospitality Hub is operating two warming centers that will be open 24 hours a day until Wednesday. The warming centers are at the Hospitality Hub located at 590 Washington Avenue and the Dave Wells Community Center at 915 Chelsea Avenue.

MATA will also coordinate transportation to the warming center for those who need it. Rides can be scheduled by calling 901-297-1680.

On Wednesday, MATA will operate as follows:

Groove On Demand service will operate from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Ready! On Demand services and trolley services will be suspended

MATAplus will only provide life-sustaining trips

Transit Centers will operate 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The customer service line will be available until 7 p.m. and can be reached at 901-274-6282.