MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect responsible for a robbery at a northeast Memphis Waffle House Friday afternoon, the second Waffle House robbery in one day.

According to reports, officers responded to the Waffle House located at 1550 Sycamore View Road at 4:15 p.m.

They were advised that a man approached the walk-up window, pulled out a handgun, and demanded the cashier to open the register.

Police say the man reached through the window, grabbed the cash register, and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described by police as a man wearing a black face mask, white shirt, black pants with white lettering on the lower right leg, and white shoes. He is reportedly armed with a handgun.

This is the second Waffle House robbery in less than 24 hours.

A Waffle House in Cordova on Germantown Parkway and Varnavas Road was also robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning, just after 1 a.m.

Reports say an employee was told that a car with three armed men inside had been surrounding her vehicle. She reportedly went outside to move her car and left the door to the business open.

The suspects went inside and stole cash from the employees and approximately $400 from the register, reports say.

The men fled the scene and have not yet been located.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.