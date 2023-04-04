MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after they were stabbed by a relative Monday, Bartlett Police say.

According to BPD, officers responded to a stabbing call in the 3000 block of Keeshond Cove in Bartlett. Upon arrival, they found two elderly victims suffering from serious injuries. They were both taken to Regional One in critical condition.

During the investigation, Sidney Hayes, who is related to the victims, was identified as the suspect. Hayes was taken into custody and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, police say.

Bartlett officials say this is an isolated event, and there is no threat to the public. This remains an ongoing investigation.