MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old and 17-year-old are recovering after two separate shooting incidents that took place in two different parts of town.

According to police, the 16-year-old was shot in North Memphis on Locust Street, but people in the neighborhood say the shooting took place at a convenience store around the corner.

Right now it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

In Hickory Hill, investigators say a shooting took place off Hickory Hill Road where a 17-year-old and one other person were shot at.

Police say the victims were walking when someone in a car pulled up to them, threatening to kill them and then someone jumped out of a wooded area and began shooting at them.

“I be scared to go out anytime,” a bystander said. “Just go to work and go home.”

Violence involving young people has inspired pastors from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to create the Youth Violence Intervention Love Initiative.

“I mean this really concerns me,” said Walter Womack, President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. “I’m going to have various programs, counseling, prayer mentorship, motivational speakers, we’re going to have reading sessions, computer lab training.”

The program is a free, safe place for young people to go. It will last five days a week.

For more information about the summer program visit 462 Flynn Road or call 901-319-8784 or 901-233-0771.