MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say two boys, ages 15 and 13, are responsible for armed carjackings near two Memphis shopping areas Monday.

Two people were getting into their car outside a store on Giacosa Place, in the Wolfchase area, at noon Monday when police said a male suspect with a gun pulled the woman’s door open and demanded the keys. As the victims ran back inside the store, the suspect sped off in their car, followed by a Honda sedan.

At 2:30 the same day, police say a woman coming out of Oak Court Mall on Poplar Avenue was getting in her car when a male suspect pointed a gun at her, forced her out of the car and hit her in the head with the gun. The suspect got away in the victim’s vehicle.

Police said they spotted the vehicle taken from Oak Court Mall at Chelsea and University in North Memphis a short time later.

When they tried to stop the vehicle, the 15-year-old driver lost control and spun out. He was taken into custody and charged with three counts of carjacking, three counts of using a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated assault and evading arrest.

The other suspect, age 13, was taken into custody at an address on Merchant Street in North Memphis. He faces similar charges.