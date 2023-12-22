MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police took two teenagers into custody after they reportedly broke into cars in the Oak Court Mall Thursday.

At around 3 p.m., officers were told that two males in a black Nissan were breaking into cars in the parking lot.

Officials started to pursue the suspects, but they fled the scene in the car.

They were eventually caught and arrested. The car was reported stolen on December 14, 2023.

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old were charged with Evading Arrest and two counts Theft of Property from Motor Vehicle between $2,500 – $10,000.

MPD thanked the citizens for telling officers about the suspicious and illegal activity.