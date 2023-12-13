MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, including a 15-year-old, are facing a list of charges after police say they committed multiple auto thefts in the Memphis area.

On Dec. 5, Memphis Police responded to an auto theft in the 5100 block of South Third Street. The victim told officers that their Chevrolet Suburban was taken from a relative’s home on Dec. 1.

Police say over several days after the vehicle the stolen, it was used to commit more auto thefts in the Memphis area.

Officers from the Germantown Police Department, Bartlett Police Department, and the Appling Farms Task force were working together when a Germantown officer spotted the stolen car in the Poplar Avenue and International Drive area with several males inside, according to Memphis Police.

After two of the suspects were dropped off at a home in the 3600 block of Voltaire, officers and an Aviation unit continued to track the Suburban.

Police said two more suspect fled from the vehicle on foot at Keel and Montgomery.

One of them was seen going into a home in the 700 block of Montgomery. Officers detained the suspect and another male that was inside the home.

Officers found a third suspect in the 800 block of Annie Place. Police said he had keys to the vehicle and two weapons in his possession.

Bartlett and Memphis officers executed search warrants at two houses on Voltaire and Montgomery and found drugs and guns inside the homes.

Police said four people, including a 15-year-old, were arrested and charged.

The 15-year-old and 19-year-old Cameron Hicks are charged with ten counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, four counts of theft of property to wit: handgun, three counts of theft of property under $1,000, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and evading on foot.

Decarlos Johnson, 42, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Bragg, 42, is charged with ten counts of convicted felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, two counts of theft of property $1,000-$2,500, and ten counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.