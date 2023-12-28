MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested, including a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old in connection to a carjacking last Friday.

According to reports, on December 22 at 11:18 p.m., officers responded to the carjacking in the 3800 block of Cotton Way.

Jenner Mendez (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim was reportedly sitting in his car when he was approached by a man, who pointed a gun at him and demanded money and his vehicle.

Police say the suspect took off in the victim’s 2010 block Toyota Corolla.

On December 27 at 11 a.m., MPD says they saw the Toyota Corolla at Winchester and Outland Road.

Reports say officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but five people got out and ran from the car.

After a foot pursuit, three of the five people were taken into custody.

A 13 and 14-year-old boy were charged with theft of property $2,500 – $10,000 and evading arrest.

22-year-old Jenner Mendez was also charged with theft of property $2,500 – $10,000 and evading arrest on foot. His bond was set at $5,000.