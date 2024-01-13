MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition, and another man is injured after being stabbed in downtown Memphis Saturday evening, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to a wounding call at Second Street and Union Avenue just after 4 p.m.

Police say a man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, and another man was transported in non-critical condition to Regional One, where he was detained.

There is no additional information available at this time.