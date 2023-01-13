MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were shot in Orange Mound Friday, and police are now searching for the suspects.

Police say officers responded to a shooting on Park Avenue at around 12:48 p.m. Friday. Three suspects reportedly shot two victims in the area.

Memphis Police have not released information on the victims’ conditions.

According to police, the suspects were in a red, four-door Chevy sedan. Police say the car had no hubcap on the driver-side back tire, clear plastic over the driver-side back window, no front bumper or grill, and an “unknown” Tennessee license plate.

Memphis Police released pictures of the car and a brief surveillance video from the scene Friday evening.

If you have information this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.