MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot at Cru Lounge and taken to the hospital Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at the lounge on Madison Avenue at around 11 p.m.

One person was taken to Regional One, and another was taken to Methodist, officials say. As of now, their conditions are unknown.

According to witnesses, the gunfire erupted after a confrontation between a man and some security guards. One person was put in a police car, but they were released.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.