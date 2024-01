MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to two shootings that left two people injured Tuesday.

One occurred in the 1900 block of Ambergate Lane in Cordova. One person was taken to the hospital.

The second shooting happened in the 1300 block of Pidgeon Perch Lane in Whitehaven. MPD says one person was taken to the hospital.

We are working to gather more information and will provide updates as they become available.