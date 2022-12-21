MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two officers and one suspect have been taken to the hospital following two separate crashes related to a shooting.

The incident began around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday when officers someone in a black Infiniti shooting at another car in the area of Vance and Lauderdale.

When officers attempted to pull the Infiniti over, they fled the scene going north and eventually crashed at I-40 and Hollywood.

One suspect in the Infiniti was injured and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police are still looking for two other suspects.

As police were working that crash, the department says one of their patrol units was hit by another car.

The two officers in that unit were both taken to the hospital and are expected to be ok.

The ramp from I-40 to Hollywood was down to one lane for hours as police investigated.

We’re going to continue to follow this story and will bring you the very latest as more information becomes available.