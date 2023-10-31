ATOKA, Tenn. — Three people were arrested after two of the 169 guns that were stolen from a pawn shop last month were found in a stolen car.

In September, 169 guns were stolen from South End Gun and Pawn LLC in Atoka, Tennessee.

Memphis Police said two of those guns were recovered in a stolen Dodge Charger on Monday. The car was initially taken from a home off Sharpe early Monday morning.

Hours later, with the help of cameras in the area to spot the stolen car, officers found it in a cove off Germantown Parkway, 17 miles from where it was initially stolen.

Three people were inside the vehicle. Two of the suspects, identified as Kaderion Stokes and Chrisun Chism, took off running but were eventually caught after a chase.

A third person who was a passenger, identified as Kennedi Thomas, was also arrested.

While theft hurts businesses, the concern comes with what happens next with the weapons.

“We certainly are not so much concerned about the firearms, but if the firearm is in the wrong hands. Someone breaking into a business like that, certainly we can believe that the firearms are going in the wrong hands,” said Atoka Police Chief Anthony Rudolph.

Stokes and Chism were charged with evading arrest, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, two counts of theft of property $1,000-$25,000, and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Both of them are being held on a $25,000 bond.

Thomas was released on her own recognizance.