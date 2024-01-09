MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two men they say burglarized GameStop on Union Avenue Tuesday.

At around 5 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in the 1600 block of Union Avenue. Once they arrived, they saw plywood and a busted window.

Several boxes had been ransacked in the back storage room and the door was damaged.

Video footage shows two men come into the business and steal various products, including nearly 20 PlayStation 5’s, valued at $500 each.

In all, about $10,000-$15,000 had been taken from the store.