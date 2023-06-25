MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven people, including a child, have become victims of gun violence following several shootings in Memphis over the weekend.

According to police, a man was critically shot on South Parkway East in South Memphis Saturday night. Less than 30 minutes later, Memphis Police were on the scene of a shooting on Elvis Presley Boulevard, where another man was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Just after midnight Sunday, a man was killed in a shooting on West Hillville Drive Police say a woman was detained in this case.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Bellevue Boulevard in the Medical District after 3 a.m. Sunday. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

These are only three of seven shootings that have happened so far.

Memphis Police also responded to Park Avenue and Laurel Street in Orange Mound after another man became a victim of gun violence at 6 a.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Around the same time, police say a man was shot and killed in the 4700 block of Horn Lake Road in Southwest Memphis.

Around 9 a.m., a juvenile was also taken to Regional One in critical condition after a shooting in the 5900 block of South Little Brook Circle in Hickory Hill.

Memphis Police said all of these shootings are under investigation. If you have information about any of these cases that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.