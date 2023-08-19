MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured after a crash in the airport area, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to a two-car crash on Lamar Avenue at Clearpool Circle Road at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Memphis Police say three people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Two of them were reportedly later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say one person is still in critical condition.

Memphis Police did not give details on what caused the crash. Police say the investigation is ongoing.