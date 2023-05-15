MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people, including at least two kids, were rushed to the hospital after getting into a crash Monday morning.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the area of Knight Arnold and Castleman and involved multiple vehicles. Two children were taken to Le Bonheur, and two adults were taken to Regional One Health. One person was sent to Baptist East and another to St. Francis.

Five EMS Units made the scene and are currently asking people to avoid the area.

WREG spoke to witnesses who said two children were thrown from the car. One child was found in the grass; another was under a vehicle.

Those at the scene said a black car was speeding, ran the light and caused the crash.

This is a developing store. WREG will provide more information as details become available.