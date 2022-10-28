MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are recovering following a shooting in Orange Mound Thursday night, police say.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Hamilton.

Three victims were taken to Methodist by a private vehicle before police arrived at the scene. They are now in non-critical condition.

A woman was found injured at the scene but police say she was not shot.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.