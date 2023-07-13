MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women are injured after crash in Midtown, Memphis Police say.

Police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on East Parkway South and Avery Avenue at around 6:02 p.m. Thursday.

Memphis Police say one vehicle overturned in the crash. One woman went to the hospital in critical condition while another went in non-critical condition.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

Memphis Police say officers are working to clean the scene an dask drivers to use caution in the area.