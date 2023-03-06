UPDATE: According to Memphis Police, one of the victims died from their injuries. The other victim is in non-critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after two people were involved in a stabbing incident at a downtown gas station Monday morning.

According to MPD, the incident happened in the parking lot of Exxon at the corner of Danny Thomas after 5 a.m. The store manager confirmed that the stabbing was a personal matter.

The two victims were taken to Regional One Hospital.

When WREG arrived, there was a heavy police presence, and the store was closed. Someone on the scene said they were not surprised to see the crime tape. “It’s too much crime going on in Memphis. Y’all need to do something about it. People [are] scared to go anywhere. People at the store right now, getting killed stabbed for no reason.”

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation.