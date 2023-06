MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a crash in Raleigh, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to a crash at Covington Pike and Raleigh Lagrange Road at around 7:32 p.m. Friday night. Police say two vehicles were involved.

Memphis Police say a male victim went to the hospital in critical condition, while a female victim went in non-critical condition.

There is no word on what caused this crash. Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing.