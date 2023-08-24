MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Poplar Avenue, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to a crash at Poplar Avenue and Tillman Street at around noon Thursday.

Police say two vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved in the crash. One man was reportedly taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, while another person went to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police did not say what led up to the crash.

Memphis Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route while officers investigate the crash. Police say the investigation is ongoing.