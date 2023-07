MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after an early morning crash on I-40 West involving a Memphis Police officer.

The Memphis Fire Department Watch Commander says two people were taken to the Regional Medical Center. They have not confirmed whether the officer was one of the people injured.

MPD blocked the following lanes, but they are now open:

Westbound Right Lane (of 2 Lanes)

Exit Ramp Closed

Right Shoulder Blocked