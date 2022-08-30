MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two women are injured after a shooting in Southwest Memphis Tuesday evening.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at W. Mitchell Road and Horn Lake Road at 6:36 p.m.

One victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The second victim is in non-critical condition.

Police say one person has been detained.

The cause of the shooting remains unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.