MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released the ages and genders of the victims injured in an East Memphis shooting Sunday.

According to reports, at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 Block of Flamingo Road. A 1-year-old girl and an 11-month-old girl were transported to Lebonheur in critical condition.

Both are in non-critical condition, police said. A 19-year-old female was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical.

Witnesses said the three victims were hit as they got out of a car in the driveway of a home and the gunfire came from a silver SUV. According to police records, two other men who were parked nearby shot back as the SUV sped away.

Memphis Police with the help of Arkansas State Police were later able to catch up to the SUV in Arkansas and four people were taken into custody.

While we work to learn more about those police say are responsible for the violence, those with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital told us as of June 29, the hospital has treated 87 children that have been victim of gunshot wounds.

“It’s pretty frustrating. This is something we see day in and day out,” said Regan Williams, Travel Medical Director at Le Bonheur.

With the toddlers that were injured in Sunday’s shooting, that number appears to be 89, at least a 16% increase than the number of children treated at the same time last year.

MPD said this remains an ongoing investigation. We reached out to Arkansas State Police for information about the suspects in this case. So far, we have not heard back.