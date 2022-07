MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were reportedly injured in a crash in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 7:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of Egypt-Central.

SCSO says a vehicle ran into a ditch. Two men, ages 25 and 28, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, there is no word on what led the vehicle to crashing into the ditch.