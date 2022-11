MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh Friday night.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Covington Pike and Raleigh Lagrange Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 8 p.m.

Police say a man and a woman were taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition.

According to police, no suspect information was given.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.