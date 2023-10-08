Note: This story has been edited to reflect the correct location of the shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are injured after a shooting in North Memphis, police say.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Chelsea Avenue at around 8:47 p.m. Saturday.

Police say officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Regional One Hospital. Memphis Police say one person is in critical condition while the other is in non-critical condition.

Photo courtesy of Jerrita Patterson, WREG Photo courtesy of Jerrita Patterson, WREG

Police did not release details on the possible suspects. Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing.