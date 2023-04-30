MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A shooting on Beale Street left two people hurt on Sunday outside of Alfred’s and Handy Park.

Witnesses tell WREG that a man got into a fight with a street vendor, resulting in them being shot. “It’s supposed to be ‘Funday Sunday’ and we have a crime scene,” one patron said.

The suspect has been detained along with another person, but he says he was acting in self-defense. “I was defending myself,” the suspect said. “Call my momma.”

Prior to that, witnesses claim a gun had to be wrestled from the suspect’s hands.

“The man who got shot, he just wanted to impact the world,” a witness said. “The last time I seen him, he gave a kid a free thing, that’s nice. Some kids they unfortunate and can’t afford stuff like that.”

A viewer’s video shows the vendor being carted away, holding his head after being shot. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This shooting comes less than a week before the Beale Street Music Festival.