MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were found stabbed outside of a soup kitchen in the Medical District Sunday night.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the Saint Vincent dePaul Food Mission on Monroe Avenue at around 9:18 p.m.

According to police, a man and a woman were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information on this incident, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.