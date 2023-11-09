COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A house fire in Collierville killed two dogs Thursday afternoon.

The Collierville Fire Department reportedly responded to a house fire in the Ashton Woods subdivision at around 2:18 p.m.

Fire crews reportedly found fire in the kitchen and heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says contained the fire to the kitchen and dining room.

According to the fire department, the homeowner told firefighters that three dogs were still inside. The fire department says one dog was found during the fire while the other two were found during a search of the home.

The fire department said two of the dogs died of their injuries. The third dog, a 6-year-old Rottweiler named Dixie, was treated on the scene. The fire department said neighbors took Dixie to a nearby vet for further treatment.

The fire department said there were no injuries to the homeowner or firefighters.