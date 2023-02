MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Parkway Village Wednesday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4200 block of Cochese Avenue a little after 12:30 a.m. Once they arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Officers say they have two suspects detained. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.