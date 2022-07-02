MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died in a shooting and stabbing that happened separately overnight within minutes of each other.

Officers responded to a shooting call just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 5000 block of Craigmont Drive in Raleigh. They found one victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Six minutes later, officers responded to a stabbing call in the 500 block of Lucy Avenue in South Memphis. They found one man with multiple stab wounds who was later pronounced dead.

One suspect was detained on the scene.

Both incidents are still under investigation. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information.