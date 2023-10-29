MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two people are dead and others are injured after multiple shootings overnight across the city of Memphis.

Memphis Police are investigating four shootings that happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police say at least two people died and two others were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

WREG spoke to Memphians who say the violence is out of control.

“It’s a tragedy to the city,” said Nelson Crawford.

The first shooting happened in Raleigh shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were called to the area of Tessland Road and Raleigh-Millington Road.

A man was reportedly found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Two hours later, MPD responded to a shooting in Parkway Village. A man was found with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Boxdale Street.

He was also taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

The third shooting happened an hour later in the 2000 block of Jamie Drive in Whitehaven.

MPD says a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. However, he was later downgraded to critical condition.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, officers were notified that a gunshot victim arrived at Baptist East by private vehicle in critical condition. Police have not said where the actual shooting took place.

At this time, no arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

“We got to be more aware and do the best we can,” said Crawford.

These are ongoing investigations.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.