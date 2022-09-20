MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A two-vehicle crash at Walnut Grove and Perkins has left two people dead and one person injured Tuesday night.

According to police, the male driver of the first vehicle was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The male driver and the female passenger in the second vehicle died at the scene.

The second vehicle also struck a utility pole, police say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

