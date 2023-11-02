MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and one person is injured after a shooting in Hickory Hill.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Crystal Hill Drive off of Ross Road just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say officers found three men with gunshot wounds. Two men were pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say the other victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD says preliminary information indicates this was a robbery and that the suspects and victims knew each other.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.