MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been listed in critical condition after officers said they were shot over the weekend.

The first shooting happened Friday night in Hickory Hill around 10:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of Germanshire Lane. One man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital.

Officers said they detained one person.

Two hours later, officers responded to a second shooting around 12:30 Saturday morning in the 4000 block of Bear River Road in Parkway Village. One man was shot and also taken to Regional One Hospital.

Police do have any suspect information in the second shooting.

Both shootings are still under investigation.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on the shootings.