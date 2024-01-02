MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two victims were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Whitehaven early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 1300 bloc of Pigeon Perch Lane at the Winchester Grove Apartments. At around 4:45 a.m., Memphis Police responded to the shooting.

MPD says two victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

We spoke to the mother of one of the victims who said the shooting happened at her daughter’s home. The suspect reportedly kicked in her daughter’s door and shot at her new boyfriend, causing him to shoot back.

This remains an ongoing investigation.