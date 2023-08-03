MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two accidents occurred near Liberty Park, where thousands of bikers gathered for an event, leaving four men dead.

According to Memphis Police, the first crash happened a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A vehicle crashed at Early Maxwell and Southern Avenue.

The adult male motorcyclist was taken to Methodist University in critical condition. He died from his injuries.

Around 1 a.m., Memphis Firefighters responded to a car fire at the same intersection. The crash involved a gray Chrysler 300 and two golf carts.

Three males were pronounced dead. One male was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The unknown driver and passengers of the Chrysler fled the scene on foot, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. J. Binford of the Memphis Police Department STIS Bureau (901-636-4076).

An estimated 30,000 bikers rolled into Memphis this week, prompting city officials to warn about possible heavy traffic.

The National Bikers Roundup is scheduled for Aug. 1-6 at Tiger Lane in Liberty Park, formerly the Fairgrounds. Gates opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday.