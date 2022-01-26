MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were charged with multiple counts of attempted second degree murder after a shooting in Northaven on Monday, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

Police responded to a call at a residence on the 5200 block of Breckenwood on Monday night after a woman told officers that her house had been shot up.

The woman told police she heard people having a conversation outside the house that was followed by gunshots.

Once the shots stopped, the woman said she stepped outside and fired a single shot at the suspects standing outside the home, causing them to run away.

Eight people were inside the house during the shooting.

No one was harmed.

Officers on the scene found numerous 7.62mm and 9mm shell casings in front of the home. The vehicle at the residence also had several bullet holes in it.

The woman told police that the suspects were in a black Ford Mustang with red stripes.

Deputies observed the Mustang driving a few streets over from where the incident took place. They attempted to pull the vehicle over but the suspects refused to stop.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle crash and flipped upside down on Benjestown Road in front of Oaklawn Baptist Church

Officers arrested the male suspect, Julius Perry, and female suspect Janeice Bell.

Deputies located 7.62mm and 9mm live ammunition rounds inside of the Mustang.

Both suspects sustained injuries from the crash and were taken to Regional One Health.

Bell and Perry have both been charged multiple crimes including reckless endangerment and eight counts of attempted second degree murder.

Perry was additionally charged with reckless driving, evading arrest, and not having a driver’s license.

Bell’s bond was set at $300,000, while Perry’s is set at $260,000.