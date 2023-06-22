MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two children were injured in a crash in the airport area Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Winchester Road near Cargo Road at around 1:27 p.m.
According to police, one child went to the hospital in critical condition while the other went in noncritical condition.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.
Memphis Police have not released details on what led to the crash.