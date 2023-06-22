MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two children were injured in a crash in the airport area Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Winchester Road near Cargo Road at around 1:27 p.m.

According to police, one child went to the hospital in critical condition while the other went in noncritical condition.

Photo courtesy of Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Photo courtesy of Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Photo courtesy of Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Photo courtesy of Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Memphis Police have not released details on what led to the crash.