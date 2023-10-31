MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in critical condition after getting into a two-vehicle crash in Raleigh Tuesday morning.
According to Memphis Police, the accident happened in the 3600 block of Ramill Road around 8 a.m.
Three people were taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. Two children were taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.
MPD says this remains an ongoing investigation.