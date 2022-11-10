MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after a woman was killed at a Whitehaven apartment complex.

Courtavious Sanders and Jamie Weaver are both facing murder and attempted murder charges.

The shooting happened Monday, September 26, at the Bent Tree Apartments on Briarpark Drive.

Memphis Police say a woman was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to court documents, investigators learned several people had gotten into a fight at the apartments earlier that evening. Police and paramedics arrived at the scene of the fight, took a police report, and treated one of the victims of the fight.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that after the police and paramedics left the scene, two armed men started firing shots at the apartment.

Court documents say a woman was shot in the torso and later died of her injuries. Several apartments were also struck during the shooting.

Memphis Police later received a CrimeStoppers tip identifying Weaver as one of the shooters. Weaver reportedly had warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

According to court documents, Weaver admitted that he went to the Bent Tree Apartments and fired shots in retaliation because one of his relatives had been involved in the fight.

Weaver reportedly identified Sanders as the other shooter.