Jamall Mason and Jerrisac Morgan (mugshots provided by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are facing charges after a shooting at an apartment complex in Frayser.

Eighteen-year-old Jamall Mason and 26-year-old Jerrisac Morgan are both facing attempted first-degree murder and gun possession charges.

The shooting happened on September 25 at the Breezy Point Apartments on Vayu Drive.

According to court documents, Mason and Morgan fired shots into a woman’s apartment, striking her in her right shoulder.

The victim reportedly saw the armed pair as they approached her apartment and tried to hide.

Court documents say Mason and Morgan were positively identified days later.

Mason was taken into custody on October 9. Morgan was arrested weeks later, on October 21.